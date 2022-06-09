Analyzing FIGS (FIGS) and Its Peers

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) is one of 23 publicly-traded companies in the “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare FIGS to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.6% of FIGS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.3% of shares of all “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.9% of shares of all “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares FIGS and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FIGS -2.73% -1.96% -1.53% FIGS Competitors -0.50% 16.94% 8.52%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for FIGS and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FIGS 0 4 7 0 2.64 FIGS Competitors 286 1454 2076 81 2.50

FIGS presently has a consensus price target of $26.23, indicating a potential upside of 207.87%. As a group, “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies have a potential upside of 40.63%. Given FIGS’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe FIGS is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FIGS and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio FIGS $419.59 million -$9.56 million -71.00 FIGS Competitors $2.25 billion $217.19 million 7.69

FIGS’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than FIGS. FIGS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

FIGS competitors beat FIGS on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About FIGS (Get Rating)

FIGS, Inc. operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app. FIGS, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

