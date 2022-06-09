Analyzing Model N (NYSE:MODN) & Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB)

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) and Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Model N and Similarweb, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Model N 0 0 4 0 3.00 Similarweb 0 0 3 0 3.00

Model N presently has a consensus price target of $36.80, suggesting a potential upside of 48.33%. Similarweb has a consensus price target of $20.80, suggesting a potential upside of 123.18%. Given Similarweb’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Similarweb is more favorable than Model N.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Model N and Similarweb’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Model N $193.45 million 4.72 -$29.74 million ($0.78) -31.81 Similarweb $137.67 million 5.03 -$68.98 million ($1.22) -7.64

Model N has higher revenue and earnings than Similarweb. Model N is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Similarweb, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Model N and Similarweb’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Model N -13.60% -7.58% -2.66% Similarweb -54.07% -88.43% -34.75%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.3% of Model N shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.9% of Similarweb shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Model N shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Model N beats Similarweb on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Model N (Get Rating)

Model N, Inc. provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs. It also provides Deal Management, which increases deal conversion and pricing consistency; Deal Intelligence that controls price concessions and determines ideal prices; Channel Management, which provides manufacturers a view of inventory, as well as evaluate price protection and stock rotation, and matching available inventory to quotes; Market Development Fund Management that allows companies to streamline their MDF process and reduce revenue leakage; Rebates Management, which centralizes control of rebate programs; and Channel Data Management that automates the process of collection, cleansing, validation, and standardization of channel partner data, such as POS, inventory, and claims. In addition, the company offers implementation, managed, strategic, and customer support services. It primarily serves large and mid-sized organizations worldwide through its direct sales force. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

About Similarweb (Get Rating)

Similarweb Ltd. provides a platform for digital intelligence in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel. The company also provides shopper intelligence solutions that allows digital commerce leadership, and category and product managers to analyze a view of their customers' digital journeys, monitor consumer demand, increase brand visibility in the search process, and optimize category and product level conversion in the purchase process; and sales intelligence solutions, which enables sales management and operations, sales representatives, and account management teams to access relevant buying signals and digital insights of their customers in to generate leads quickly. In addition, it offers investor intelligence solution that allows portfolio managers, investment professionals, data scientists, and research analysts to access an end-to-end view of market, sector or company performance to ideate and monitor investment opportunities, forecast market performance, and perform due diligence. The company serves retail, consumer packaged goods, travel, consumer finance, business-to-business software, and logistics companies; and consultancies, marketing and advertising agencies, media and publishers, payment processors, and institutional investors. Similarweb Ltd. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

