Analyzing Renovacor (NYSE:RCOR) and Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Renovacor (NYSE:RCOR – Get Rating) and Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Renovacor and Vaxart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Renovacor N/A -55.97% -25.32% Vaxart -16,892.57% -41.95% -35.70%

This is a summary of recent ratings for Renovacor and Vaxart, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Renovacor 0 0 2 0 3.00 Vaxart 0 1 3 0 2.75

Renovacor currently has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 955.28%. Vaxart has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 247.59%. Given Renovacor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Renovacor is more favorable than Vaxart.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Renovacor and Vaxart’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Renovacor N/A N/A -$14.10 million N/A N/A Vaxart $890,000.00 531.19 -$70.47 million ($0.64) -5.84

Renovacor has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vaxart.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.2% of Renovacor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.9% of Vaxart shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.4% of Renovacor shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Vaxart shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Renovacor has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vaxart has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Renovacor beats Vaxart on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Renovacor (Get Rating)

Renovacor, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on delivering various precision therapies to enhance the lives of patients and families battling genetically-driven cardiovascular and mechanistically-related diseases. It primarily focuses on the treatment of BCL2-associated athanogene 3 (BAG3) mutation-associated dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM). The company's lead product candidate is REN-001, a recombinant adeno-associated virus 9-based gene therapy designed to deliver a functional BAG3 gene to augment BAG3 protein levels in cardiomyocytes, and slow or halt progression of BAG3 DCM. It is also developing a pipeline of BAG3-associated gene therapies for diseases with high unmet medical need associated with mutations in the BAG3 gene and mechanistically linked to BAG3's expression and function. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

About Vaxart (Get Rating)

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection. It is also developing therapeutic vaccines for cervical cancer and dysplasia caused by human papillomavirus. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

