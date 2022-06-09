Anavex Life Sciences Corp. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.96) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note issued on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.96) per share for the year.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anavex Life Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Shares of AVXL stock opened at $9.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.72. Anavex Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $7.13 and a 52 week high of $31.50.

In related news, Director Athanasios Skarpelos sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $453,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,306,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,836,509.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVXL. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the third quarter worth $64,000. Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the first quarter worth $124,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the first quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the first quarter worth $136,000. 29.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

