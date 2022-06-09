Andrew S. Pascal Buys 10,500 Shares of PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) Stock

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) CEO Andrew S. Pascal purchased 10,500 shares of PLAYSTUDIOS stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $60,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,139,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYPS traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.28. The stock had a trading volume of 634,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,330. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $10.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.46 and its 200-day moving average is $4.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $793.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.05 and a beta of -1.58.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). PLAYSTUDIOS had a negative net margin of 7.19% and a negative return on equity of 7.54%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 291.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 247.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

MYPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS to $5.20 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.55.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

