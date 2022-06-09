Anne Sutherland Fuchs Sells 224 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.71, for a total value of $59,743.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,455 shares in the company, valued at $5,188,843.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:IT traded down $5.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $256.18. 267,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,384. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $228.20 and a fifty-two week high of $368.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. The firm has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $291.26.
Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 239.82%. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.
IT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Gartner from $316.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gartner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gartner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.00.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $285,000. Stone Run Capital LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stone Run Capital LLC now owns 26,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,041,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 15,163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at $886,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,187 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Gartner Company Profile (Get Rating)
Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.
