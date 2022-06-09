Anne Sutherland Fuchs Sells 224 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.71, for a total value of $59,743.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,455 shares in the company, valued at $5,188,843.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:IT traded down $5.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $256.18. 267,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,384. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $228.20 and a fifty-two week high of $368.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. The firm has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $291.26.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 239.82%. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

IT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Gartner from $316.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gartner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gartner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $285,000. Stone Run Capital LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stone Run Capital LLC now owns 26,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,041,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 15,163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at $886,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,187 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

