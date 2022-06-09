Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) COO Sells $90,563.40 in Stock

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating) COO Ryan Gerbrandt sold 1,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $90,563.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,352.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ATEX stock traded down $1.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,107. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.30. The company has a market cap of $847.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 0.54. Anterix Inc. has a one year low of $41.16 and a one year high of $66.55.

Get Anterix alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Anterix in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anterix in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anterix by 51.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Anterix during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Anterix during the first quarter worth $110,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATEX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Anterix from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Anterix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.