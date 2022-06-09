Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.59.

Shares of AR traded down $1.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.93. 7,894,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,565,510. Antero Resources has a twelve month low of $10.91 and a twelve month high of $48.80. The stock has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of -36.10 and a beta of 3.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $786.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 7.80% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Antero Resources will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 7,352 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $254,599.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,800,112.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,027,352 shares of company stock valued at $35,704,600 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AR. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Antero Resources by 12,697.1% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 409,508 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $12,502,000 after buying an additional 406,308 shares during the period. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $3,173,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Antero Resources by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,575,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $78,616,000 after buying an additional 1,261,073 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in Antero Resources by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 583,560 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $17,816,000 after buying an additional 250,412 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $1,428,000. 76.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

