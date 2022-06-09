Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $28.40- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.63. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
NYSE:ANTM opened at $498.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.97. Anthem has a 1-year low of $355.43 and a 1-year high of $533.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $503.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $467.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.
Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.28 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Anthem will post 28.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANTM. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $575.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $518.00 to $607.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $596.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $483.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $545.95.
In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total transaction of $208,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total transaction of $464,191.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,405 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 1st quarter worth about $304,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the 1st quarter worth about $279,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.
