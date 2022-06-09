Anthony Boucaut Acquires 406,958 Shares of Experience Co Limited (ASX:EXP) Stock

Experience Co Limited (ASX:EXP – Get Rating) insider Anthony Boucaut purchased 406,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.24 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of A$98,890.79 ($71,144.46).

Anthony Boucaut also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 17th, Anthony Boucaut purchased 5,500,000 shares of Experience stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.27 ($0.19) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,463,000.00 ($1,052,517.99).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.73.

Experience Co Limited, an adventure tourism company, provides tandem skydiving services in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Skydiving and GBR Experiences segments. It also provides boat tours, snorkeling, and diving in the Great Barrier Reef; and rainforest tour in the Daintree in North Queensland, as well as aircraft maintenance services.

