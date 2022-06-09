Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Analysts expect Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) to announce $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. Apartment Income REIT posted earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT will report full year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Apartment Income REIT.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.79). Apartment Income REIT had a return on equity of 40.71% and a net margin of 99.27%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AIRC. BTIG Research began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $58.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.14.

Shares of NYSE AIRC traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.29. 309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 927,136. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.07. Apartment Income REIT has a one year low of $42.31 and a one year high of $55.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.30%.

In other news, Director Devin Ignatius Murphy acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.45 per share, for a total transaction of $104,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $582,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 4,091 shares of company stock worth $201,656 in the last 90 days. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 20,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 7,213 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 6.0% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 18,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 3.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,153,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,655,000 after acquiring an additional 40,906 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 16.0% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $1,475,000. 99.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

