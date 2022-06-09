Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Insider Pascal Deschatelets Sells 12,000 Shares

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $529,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 891,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,318,359.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Pascal Deschatelets also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 29th, Pascal Deschatelets sold 4,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total transaction of $177,720.00.

APLS stock traded down $2.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 784,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,091. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.50 and a 1 year high of $73.00. The company has a quick ratio of 8.58, a current ratio of 8.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.43 and its 200-day moving average is $45.05.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.07). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 866.81% and a negative return on equity of 607.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.32) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

