Apollo Silver (OTCMKTS:APGOF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Desjardins

Analysts at Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Silver (OTCMKTS:APGOF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Eight Capital began coverage on Apollo Silver in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of APGOF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.31. 22,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,000. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average of $0.44. Apollo Silver has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $1.00.

Apollo Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver properties in the United States. The company holds interests in the Waterloo property that includes 27 fee simple land parcels covering an area of 1,352 acres and 21 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 418 acres; and the Langtry property that consist of 20 patented claims covering an area of 413 acres and 38 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 767 acres located in the Mojave Desert of San Bernardino county, California.

