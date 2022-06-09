Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.59-$1.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.85 billion-$6.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.73 billion.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $112.46 on Thursday. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $101.33 and a 1 year high of $167.06. The firm has a market cap of $97.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.76.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 13.87%.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $197.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, February 14th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $155.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $780,000. Willis Investment Counsel grew its stake in Applied Materials by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 100,063 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $13,188,000 after buying an additional 6,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 9,613 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares during the period. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

