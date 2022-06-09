Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) & iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) Financial Contrast

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) and iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.9% of Applied Materials shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.9% of iSun shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Applied Materials shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 42.2% of iSun shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Applied Materials and iSun’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Materials 27.20% 57.17% 26.99% iSun -11.35% -10.00% -6.64%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Applied Materials and iSun, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Materials 0 8 17 0 2.68 iSun 0 0 2 0 3.00

Applied Materials presently has a consensus target price of $154.81, suggesting a potential upside of 37.66%. iSun has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 88.44%. Given iSun’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe iSun is more favorable than Applied Materials.

Volatility & Risk

Applied Materials has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iSun has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Applied Materials and iSun’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Materials $23.06 billion 4.24 $5.89 billion $7.50 14.99 iSun $45.31 million 1.23 -$6.24 million ($0.52) -7.65

Applied Materials has higher revenue and earnings than iSun. iSun is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Applied Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Applied Materials beats iSun on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Applied Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc. provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits. This segment also offers various technologies, including epitaxy, ion implantation, oxidation/nitridation, rapid thermal processing, physical vapor deposition, chemical vapor deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, electrochemical deposition, atomic layer deposition, etching, and selective deposition and removal, as well as metrology and inspection tools. The Applied Global Services segment provides integrated solutions to optimize equipment and fab performance and productivity comprising spares, upgrades, services, remanufactured earlier generation equipment, and factory automation software for semiconductor, display, and other products. The Display and Adjacent Markets segment offers products for manufacturing liquid crystal displays; organic light-emitting diodes; and other display technologies for TVs, monitors, laptops, personal computers, electronic tablets, smart phones, and other consumer-oriented devices. The company operates in the United States, China, Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Southeast Asia, and Europe. Applied Materials, Inc. was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

iSun Company Profile (Get Rating)

iSun, Inc. operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was formerly known as The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to iSun, Inc. in January 2021. iSun, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in South Burlington, Vermont.

