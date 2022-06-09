Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aptevo Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($1.11). Aptevo Therapeutics posted earnings of ($1.78) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($6.24) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($5.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.16) to ($4.78). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aptevo Therapeutics.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.40). Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 222.55% and a negative return on equity of 717.67%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APVO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from $69.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Aptevo Therapeutics by 163.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APVO opened at $5.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.13. Aptevo Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $31.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. Its lead clinical candidate is APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

