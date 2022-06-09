Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arbe Robotics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Arbe Robotics during the first quarter worth $322,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbe Robotics during the first quarter worth $1,875,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Arbe Robotics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,621,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arbe Robotics in the fourth quarter valued at $386,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arbe Robotics in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARBE opened at $6.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.93. Arbe Robotics has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $17.27.

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in Israel and the United States. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities.

