Archer Aviation Inc. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($1.19) Per Share (NYSE:ACHR)

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Archer Aviation in a research report issued on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Sheppard anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.19) per share for the year.
Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.10).
Shares of NYSE ACHR opened at $4.63 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.39. Archer Aviation has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $10.72.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Archer Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Archer Aviation in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. BBR Partners LLC bought a new position in Archer Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Archer Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Archer Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 37.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Archer Aviation Company Profile
Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.
