Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.75 Per Share

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report issued on Tuesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.75 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.36 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.83 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ADM. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $73.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.38.

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $88.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.75. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 52-week low of $56.91 and a 52-week high of $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.37.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.55. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $671,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,477,536.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $1,667,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

