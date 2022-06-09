Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($5.70) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen expects that the company will earn ($5.70) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.15.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ARQT. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

ARQT opened at $21.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.19. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.59 and a 12-month high of $29.37. The company has a current ratio of 10.89, a quick ratio of 10.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 129,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 7,179 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $277,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 495,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,544,000 after purchasing an additional 75,776 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 333,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $6,893,990.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Masaru Matsuda sold 1,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $35,415.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,380 shares in the company, valued at $323,177.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 551,696 shares of company stock worth $11,412,259 in the last 90 days. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics (Get Rating)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.