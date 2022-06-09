Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) was downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AMBP. Barclays upgraded Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $7.20 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.36.

AMBP opened at $6.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.01 and a 200-day moving average of $8.21. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $12.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.90.

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth $39,840,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth $39,840,000. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 4th quarter worth $30,114,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 1st quarter worth $18,162,000. Finally, Diameter Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP now owns 5,026,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,385,000 after buying an additional 2,026,052 shares during the period.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

