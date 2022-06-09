Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) CFO Sells $47,652.80 in Stock

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) CFO Justin A. Renz sold 73,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total value of $47,652.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 262,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,330.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of Ardelyx stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.71. 1,893,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,222,181. Ardelyx, Inc. has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $2.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $102.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.86.
Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 177.07% and a negative net margin of 3,843.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Ardelyx by 1,071.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 492,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 450,623 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ardelyx by 39.4% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 768,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 217,061 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Ardelyx in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in Ardelyx in the first quarter worth approximately $5,095,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ardelyx by 7.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,127,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 139,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.35% of the company’s stock.
Ardelyx Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial to control serum phosphorus in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD)on dialysis, or hyperphosphatemia.
