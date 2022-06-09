Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Major Shareholder Ares Management Llc Purchases 75,568 Shares

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 75,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.47 per share, for a total transaction of $640,060.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,675,568 shares in the company, valued at $73,482,060.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ares Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 2nd, Ares Management Llc bought 20,022 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.74 per share, for a total transaction of $174,992.28.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Ares Management Llc bought 150,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,270,500.00.

NYSE:ARES traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $72.51. The stock had a trading volume of 416,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,482. The company has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.18. Ares Management Co. has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $90.08.

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.02). Ares Management had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $715.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Ares Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.61%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Ares Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Ares Management by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Ares Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 47.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

