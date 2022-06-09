Ares Management Llc Buys 20,022 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 20,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.74 per share, for a total transaction of $174,992.28. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,543,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,668,442. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Monday, June 6th, Ares Management Llc purchased 75,568 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.47 per share, for a total transaction of $640,060.96.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Ares Management Llc acquired 150,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,270,500.00.

Shares of Ares Management stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.51. 416,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,482. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.05. Ares Management Co. has a 1-year low of $56.67 and a 1-year high of $90.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.02). Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Ares Management’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 119.61%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ARES. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Ares Management from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered Ares Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Ares Management from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ares Management from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ares Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.56.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARES. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,747,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $223,210,000 after acquiring an additional 846,923 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,603,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 11,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 203.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 14,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 9,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

