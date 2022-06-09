Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Insider Sells $804,690.64 in Stock

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 4,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total value of $804,690.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,780,606.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

AJG traded down $4.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $156.96. 754,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 983,385. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $169.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $135.50 and a 52 week high of $187.02.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 11.41%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.93%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,504,000 after acquiring an additional 78,599 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $611,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 220,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,737,000 after acquiring an additional 16,573 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,303,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,387,000 after buying an additional 63,891 shares in the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AJG. Zacks Investment Research cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.25.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

