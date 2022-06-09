Aryzta (OTCMKTS:ARZTF) Upgraded to “Hold” at Kepler Capital Markets

Aryzta (OTCMKTS:ARZTF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ARZTF remained flat at $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday.

Get Aryzta alerts:

Aryzta Company Profile (Get Rating)

ARYZTA AG provides frozen B2B baking solutions in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, and South America. It offers bread rolls and artisan loaves, sweet baked and morning goods, and savory and other products. The company also provides asset management services; and distributes food products. It serves large retail, convenience, and independent retailers, as well as quick service restaurants and other foodservice customers.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aryzta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aryzta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.