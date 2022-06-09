Aryzta (OTCMKTS:ARZTF) Upgraded to “Hold” at Kepler Capital Markets

Aryzta (OTCMKTS:ARZTF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
ARZTF remained flat at $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday.
Aryzta Company Profile (Get Rating)
