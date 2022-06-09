Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.39–$0.38 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $127.00 million-$128.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $125.31 million.Asana also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Asana stock opened at $23.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.88. Asana has a 52-week low of $17.87 and a 52-week high of $145.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 1.95.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.31% and a negative return on equity of 144.13%. The firm had revenue of $120.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Asana will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ASAN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Asana from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Asana from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Asana from $60.00 to $38.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Asana from $65.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Asana from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.00.

In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.64, for a total value of $47,075.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $336,653.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,026 shares of company stock worth $619,164. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Asana by 164.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 14,572 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Asana during the first quarter worth approximately $7,367,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Asana by 244.6% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 67,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 47,958 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Asana by 11.9% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Asana by 47.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

