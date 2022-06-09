Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH) vs. MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Head-To-Head Review

Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH – Get Rating) and MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ascend Wellness and MediWound’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascend Wellness $332.38 million 1.51 -$122.66 million N/A N/A MediWound $23.76 million 2.58 -$13.55 million ($0.51) -3.63

MediWound has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ascend Wellness.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Ascend Wellness shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.6% of MediWound shares are held by institutional investors. 24.9% of Ascend Wellness shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ascend Wellness and MediWound’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascend Wellness -29.10% -48.74% -12.62% MediWound -64.01% -3,540.43% -59.86%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ascend Wellness and MediWound, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascend Wellness 0 0 2 0 3.00 MediWound 0 0 4 0 3.00

Ascend Wellness presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 210.34%. MediWound has a consensus price target of $7.13, indicating a potential upside of 285.14%. Given MediWound’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MediWound is more favorable than Ascend Wellness.

About Ascend Wellness (Get Rating)

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods. Its cannabis product categories include flowers, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, and other cannabis-related products. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 20 retail locations. It also sells its products to third-party licensed cannabis retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About MediWound (Get Rating)

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units. The company also develops EscharEx, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds; MW005, which is in phase I/II for the treatment of low-risk basal cell carcinoma. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

