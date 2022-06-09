Ascendiant Capital Markets Cuts Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) Price Target to $13.00

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Ascendiant Capital Markets to $13.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

LUCD has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Lucid Diagnostics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Lucid Diagnostics from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lucid Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Lucid Diagnostics from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Get Lucid Diagnostics alerts:

NASDAQ LUCD traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.04. The company had a trading volume of 61,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,950. Lucid Diagnostics has a one year low of $1.79 and a one year high of $13.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.32 and its 200-day moving average is $3.76.

Lucid Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:LUCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.12). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lucid Diagnostics will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LUCD. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Lucid Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. KCL Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. 8.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lucid Diagnostics (Get Rating)

Lucid Diagnostics Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease, also known as chronic heartburn, acid reflux or simply reflux, who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, specifically highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.