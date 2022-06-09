Ascendiant Capital Markets Lowers PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) Price Target to $9.00

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of PAVmed to $3.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of PAVmed in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PAVmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Get PAVmed alerts:

Shares of PAVM stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.08. 629,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,687,310. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.79. PAVmed has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $9.70.

PAVmed ( NASDAQ:PAVM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PAVmed will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in PAVmed in the 1st quarter worth about $196,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PAVmed by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PAVmed by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,496,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 120,691 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PAVmed by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 10,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PAVmed by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,216,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after buying an additional 116,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

PAVmed Company Profile (Get Rating)

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE); and EsoGuard, a bisulfite-converted next-generation sequencing DNA assay.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PAVmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAVmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.