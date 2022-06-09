Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Insider Eric N. Boni Sells 2,657 Shares

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $290,941.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ashland Global stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $107.47. The company had a trading volume of 421,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,119. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.93 and a 52 week high of $112.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.14. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 40.83%. The company had revenue of $604.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Ashland Global declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.335 dividend. This is a boost from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ASH shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ashland Global from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Ashland Global from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ashland Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ashland Global from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ashland Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.25.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. raised its holdings in Ashland Global by 12.2% during the third quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 2,468,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $219,960,000 after acquiring an additional 267,424 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ashland Global by 3.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,133,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,981,000 after acquiring an additional 62,376 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ashland Global by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,775,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,197,000 after acquiring an additional 28,967 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Ashland Global by 3.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,536,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,200,000 after acquiring an additional 48,444 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ashland Global by 16.5% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,355,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,389,000 after acquiring an additional 192,197 shares during the period. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

