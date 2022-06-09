ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASML is a world leader in the manufacture of advanced technology systems for the semiconductor industry. The company offers an integrated portfolio for manufacturing complex integrated circuits. ASML designs, develops, integrates, markets and services advanced systems used by customers the major global semiconductor manufacturers to create chips that power a wide array of electronic, communications and information technology products. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of ASML from €800.00 ($860.22) to €710.00 ($763.44) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from €945.00 ($1,016.13) to €960.00 ($1,032.26) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $829.44.

Shares of ASML stock traded down $25.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $542.41. The company had a trading volume of 655,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $580.42 and a 200-day moving average of $664.02. The company has a market capitalization of $222.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. ASML has a 12-month low of $509.55 and a 12-month high of $895.93.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 31.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ASML will post 17.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 90.9% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 51.6% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

