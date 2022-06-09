Aspen Aerogels, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.68) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:ASPN)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report issued on Tuesday, June 7th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of ($0.68) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.61). B. Riley also issued estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.29) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark cut their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $47.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.55.

NYSE ASPN opened at $20.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Aspen Aerogels has a 52 week low of $13.74 and a 52 week high of $65.99.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 36.06% and a negative net margin of 38.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, major shareholder Koch Industries Inc purchased 1,791,986 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.90 per share, with a total value of $49,996,409.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Gervis bought 135,870 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.12 per share, with a total value of $4,500,014.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 0.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 6.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,529 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 451.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

