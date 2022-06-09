Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Price Target Raised to $72.00

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Cowen to $72.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 273.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on ASPN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $59.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

ASPN stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.29. The stock had a trading volume of 240,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,465. The stock has a market cap of $696.00 million, a PE ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.34. Aspen Aerogels has a 52-week low of $13.74 and a 52-week high of $65.99.

Aspen Aerogels ( NYSE:ASPN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.11). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 38.15% and a negative return on equity of 36.06%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Koch Industries Inc bought 1,791,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.90 per share, with a total value of $49,996,409.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert M. Gervis acquired 135,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.12 per share, for a total transaction of $4,500,014.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 451.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 840.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Aerogels (Get Rating)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.