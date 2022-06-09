Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aspira Women’s Health Inc. engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of testing options and bio-analytical solutions for women’s health. Aspira Women’s Health Inc., formerly known as Vermillion Inc., is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

NASDAQ AWH traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $0.62. The stock had a trading volume of 646,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,166. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Aspira Women’s Health has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $6.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.16.

Aspira Women’s Health ( NASDAQ:AWH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 102.03% and a negative net margin of 485.64%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aspira Women’s Health will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Nicole Sandford acquired 98,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.76 per share, for a total transaction of $74,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,481.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Valerie Barber Palmieri acquired 43,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.57 per share, with a total value of $25,076.58. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 267,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,240.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 57.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 58.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 26.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 6,434 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Aspira Women’s Health in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 21.4% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 60,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company provides OVA1, OVERA, and OVA1plus to detect risk of ovarian malignancy in women with adnexal masses. It also offers ASPiRA GenetiX, a genetic test for the risk of gynecologic cancer.

