AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AstraZeneca’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.75. AstraZeneca reported earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will report full year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.38. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $3.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AstraZeneca.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

AZN stock traded down $0.86 on Wednesday, hitting $64.72. 5,037,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,352,326. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of $53.63 and a 1-year high of $71.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.42.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

