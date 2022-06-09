Astrea Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASAX) & MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Financial Comparison

Astrea Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASAX – Get Rating) and MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Astrea Acquisition and MakeMyTrip’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Astrea Acquisition N/A N/A -$1.63 million N/A N/A MakeMyTrip $303.92 million 9.87 -$45.40 million ($0.41) -69.88

Astrea Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MakeMyTrip.

Risk & Volatility

Astrea Acquisition has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MakeMyTrip has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.4% of Astrea Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.9% of MakeMyTrip shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Astrea Acquisition and MakeMyTrip’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astrea Acquisition N/A -78.27% -0.94% MakeMyTrip -14.93% -5.06% -3.45%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Astrea Acquisition and MakeMyTrip, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Astrea Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A MakeMyTrip 0 1 1 0 2.50

MakeMyTrip has a consensus target price of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.65%. Given MakeMyTrip’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MakeMyTrip is more favorable than Astrea Acquisition.

Summary

MakeMyTrip beats Astrea Acquisition on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Astrea Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

Astrea Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses on the businesses in the food and beverage/hospitality, financial services, technology, consumer, real estate and transportation, telecom and media, and industrial sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Key Biscayne, Florida.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile (Get Rating)

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance. The company allows travelers to research, plan, book, and purchase travel services and products through its Websites makemytrip.com, goibibo.com, redbus.in, makemytrip.com.sg, and makemytrip.ae; and other technology-enhanced distribution channels, such as call centers, travel stores, and travel agents' network, as well as mobile service platform. As of March 31, 2021, it had approximately 150 franchisee-owned travel stores. The company serves leisure and corporate travelers. MakeMyTrip Limited was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Gurugram, India.

