Atlantia (OTCMKTS:ATASY) Lowered to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Atlantia (OTCMKTS:ATASY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ATASY has been the subject of several other reports. Societe Generale lifted their target price on Atlantia from €22.00 ($23.66) to €23.00 ($24.73) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Atlantia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from €20.00 ($21.51) to €23.00 ($24.73) in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Atlantia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.73.

OTCMKTS ATASY opened at $12.05 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.24. Atlantia has a 52 week low of $8.09 and a 52 week high of $12.40.

Atlantia SpA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of motorways, airports and transport infrastructure, parking areas, and intermodal systems worldwide. It operates and manages approximately 13,000 kilometers of toll motorways. The company manages, maintains, constructs, and widens related motorways operated under concession; and provides support for the Italian motorway operators.

