Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.08.

AEXAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Atos from €28.00 ($30.11) to €26.00 ($27.96) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. HSBC downgraded shares of Atos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Atos from €29.00 ($31.18) to €26.00 ($27.96) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Atos from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Atos from €28.00 ($30.11) to €25.00 ($26.88) in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of Atos stock opened at $5.30 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.51. Atos has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $13.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions, as well as end-to-end vertical solutions, data platforms, and infrastructure solutions. The company's solutions include advanced computing; analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation; cloud solutions; customer journey analytics and digital customer experience; advance detection and response, data protection and governance, and trusted digital identities, as well as digital workplace, hybrid cloud, and IoT and OT security; digital consulting; digital workplace; and edge computing and Internet of things.

