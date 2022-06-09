Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.70 Per Share

Brokerages expect Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) to announce ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Atreca’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.66). Atreca reported earnings of ($0.72) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atreca will report full-year earnings of ($2.74) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.93) to ($2.48). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.37) to ($2.16). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Atreca.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.13.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BCEL shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Atreca from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Atreca in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atreca in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Atreca from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

NASDAQ:BCEL traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $2.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,080. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.79. Atreca has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $10.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCEL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Atreca by 62.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Atreca by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 6,463 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Atreca by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 6,695 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Atreca by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atreca during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Atreca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

