Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) Cut to “Neutral” at Alliance Global Partners

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Alliance Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Aurora Mobile stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,650. Aurora Mobile has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $3.60. The stock has a market cap of $116.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.05.

Get Aurora Mobile alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Mobile during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aurora Mobile by 356.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 37,074 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Aurora Mobile by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 7,426 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Mobile during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aurora Mobile during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurora Mobile Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile app developer service provider in China. The company provides push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing and short message service, one-click verification, and other services. Its vertical applications have expanded to market intelligence, financial risk management, and location-based intelligence; and offers real-time market intelligence solutions, such as product iApp, which provides analysis and statistical results on the usage and trends of mobile apps to investment funds and corporations.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.