Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) Cut to “Neutral” at Alliance Global Partners

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Alliance Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of Aurora Mobile stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,650. Aurora Mobile has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $3.60. The stock has a market cap of $116.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.05.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Mobile during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aurora Mobile by 356.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 37,074 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Aurora Mobile by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 7,426 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Mobile during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aurora Mobile during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Aurora Mobile Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile app developer service provider in China. The company provides push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing and short message service, one-click verification, and other services. Its vertical applications have expanded to market intelligence, financial risk management, and location-based intelligence; and offers real-time market intelligence solutions, such as product iApp, which provides analysis and statistical results on the usage and trends of mobile apps to investment funds and corporations.
