Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Auto Trader Group plc provides digital automotive marketplace. It offers buy and sell of vehicles, such as cars, trucks and vans. Auto Trader Group plc is headquartered in Manchester, United Kingdom. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ATDRY. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 514 ($6.44) to GBX 498 ($6.24) in a report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 720 ($9.02) to GBX 660 ($8.27) in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 800 ($10.03) to GBX 720 ($9.02) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $479.20.

OTCMKTS:ATDRY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.74. 517,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 706,407. Auto Trader Group has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $2.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.16.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

