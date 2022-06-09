Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.54-$1.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.22 billion-$1.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.22 billion.Autodesk also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.43-$6.66 EPS.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $203.73 on Thursday. Autodesk has a one year low of $173.90 and a one year high of $344.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.26 billion, a PE ratio of 92.60 and a beta of 1.43.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 68.41%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $216.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $440.00 to $335.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Autodesk from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $261.35.

In other news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $386,386.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $345,199.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,113 shares of company stock worth $1,078,554 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 998 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

