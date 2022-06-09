Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.54-$1.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.22 billion-$1.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.22 billion.Autodesk also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.43-$6.66 EPS.
NASDAQ ADSK opened at $203.73 on Thursday. Autodesk has a one year low of $173.90 and a one year high of $344.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.26 billion, a PE ratio of 92.60 and a beta of 1.43.
Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 68.41%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $386,386.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $345,199.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,113 shares of company stock worth $1,078,554 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 998 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Autodesk (Get Rating)
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
