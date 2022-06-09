Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.43-$6.66 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.96 billion-$5.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.04 billion.Autodesk also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.54-$1.60 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADSK. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered Autodesk from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Autodesk from $258.00 to $245.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Autodesk from $264.00 to $258.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Autodesk from $298.00 to $242.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $261.35.

ADSK stock opened at $203.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $173.90 and a 12-month high of $344.39. The stock has a market cap of $44.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.60 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $197.72 and its 200 day moving average is $227.95.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 68.41%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $345,199.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $386,386.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,113 shares of company stock worth $1,078,554. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Autodesk by 8.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 8.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the software company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Autodesk by 23.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 549 shares of the software company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Autodesk by 342.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

