Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.58.

ATHM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autohome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Autohome in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Autohome from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Benchmark upgraded Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Autohome from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Get Autohome alerts:

Shares of ATHM opened at $37.52 on Thursday. Autohome has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $72.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.22.

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The information services provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $3.03. Autohome had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 26.48%. The business had revenue of $232.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Autohome’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Autohome will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Autohome by 418.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,322,000 after buying an additional 142,871 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Autohome by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 297,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,848,000 after buying an additional 57,319 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Autohome by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Autohome by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 43,696 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 7,173 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Autohome by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 45,573 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 18,466 shares during the period. 51.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Autohome (Get Rating)

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.