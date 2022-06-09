Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.65) Per Share

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.65) per share for the year.

Get Avalo Therapeutics alerts:

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07). Avalo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 332.13% and a negative net margin of 1,242.16%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AVTX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Avalo Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Avalo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $0.75 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avalo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ AVTX opened at $0.47 on Thursday. Avalo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $3.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVTX. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 194.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 11,702 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Avalo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Avalo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Avalo Therapeutics news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 100,000 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.65 per share, with a total value of $65,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Avalo Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics for patients with unmet clinical need in immunology, immuno-oncology, and rare genetic diseases. It develops AVTX-002, a fully human anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody, which is under Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-eosinophilic asthma, as well as inflammatory bowel disease, including moderate to severe Crohn's disease, and ulcerative colitis; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Avalo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.