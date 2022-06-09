Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Siebert Williams Shank

Equities research analysts at Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Siebert Williams Shank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.84% from the company’s previous close.

AGR has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Avangrid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avangrid in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.75.

AGR stock opened at $46.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.99. Avangrid has a 52-week low of $42.20 and a 52-week high of $55.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16. Avangrid had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 4.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avangrid will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Avangrid by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Avangrid by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Avangrid by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial grew its position in shares of Avangrid by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 11,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Avangrid by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

