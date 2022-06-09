Avast (OTCMKTS:AVASF) Lifted to Buy at HSBC

Avast (OTCMKTS:AVASF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Avast from GBX 595 ($7.46) to GBX 570 ($7.14) in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $597.00.

OTCMKTS:AVASF opened at $5.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.86. Avast has a 1-year low of $5.88 and a 1-year high of $9.71.

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cybersecurity services under the Avast brand name the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer; and Small and Medium-sized Business (SMB). It offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; and web browsing, third-party software distribution, e-commerce tool, mobile advertising, and other IT managed solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium sized business customers.

