AVI Global Trust plc (LON:AGT) Announces GBX 1.20 Dividend

AVI Global Trust plc (LON:AGT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of AVI Global Trust stock opened at GBX 192.60 ($2.41) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of £964.32 million and a P/E ratio of 3.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 192.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 436.67. AVI Global Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 169 ($2.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 223.60 ($2.80).

AVI Global Trust Company Profile

AVI Global Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Asset Value Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

