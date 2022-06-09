AVI Global Trust plc (LON:AGT) Announces GBX 1.20 Dividend

AVI Global Trust plc (LON:AGT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of AVI Global Trust stock opened at GBX 192.60 ($2.41) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of £964.32 million and a P/E ratio of 3.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 192.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 436.67. AVI Global Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 169 ($2.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 223.60 ($2.80).
AVI Global Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
