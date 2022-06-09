AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AvidXchange Holdings Inc. is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C. “

Get AvidXchange alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of AvidXchange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvidXchange has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 17.06.

NASDAQ AVDX traded down 0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching 7.67. 1,378,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,273,775. AvidXchange has a 1-year low of 5.95 and a 1-year high of 27.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 8.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is 11.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported -0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.11 by -0.15. The business had revenue of 69.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 66.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AvidXchange will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDX. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of AvidXchange by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AvidXchange in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in AvidXchange by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,107 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AvidXchange in the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AvidXchange by 80.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 8,624 shares during the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AvidXchange (Get Rating)

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AvidXchange (AVDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AvidXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvidXchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.